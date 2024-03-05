Ram Charan's makeup artist walks out of Anant Radhika's pre-wedding over Shah Rukh Khan's 'idli' comment

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Ram Charan's makeup artist is upset over SRK's comment from Anant and Radhika's pre wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat was attended by several big names from the entertainment world. Celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh among others graced the event. On the first day of the pre-wedding party, Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir set the stage on fire as they danced to the hit track 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'. Ram Charan was also present there, and SRK called him on the stage to join them for the dance. However, while calling the RRR star on stager, Shah Rukh used the words 'Idli Vada', this did not go well with the Ram Charan fans as well as his wife makeup artist Zeba Hasan.

Ram Charan and Upasana's MUA expresses disappointment over SRK's comment

Ram Charan's makeup artist Zeba Hassan expressed her disappointment towards Shah Rukh on her Instagram story. 'Bend Idli Vada Ram Charan, where are you? So disrespectful towards a star like Ram Charan,' wrote Zeba. Se further wrote, 'Seeing this, I walked out. I am a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, but I did not like the way he called Ram Charan on the stage."

Fan war over Shah Rukh Khan's comment

After the video went viral on social media, netizens criticised Shah Rukh Khan. One user wrote, "I am a fan of SRK and I am surprised by his comments. She did good by raising this issue. Hope she doesn't get hate from Shah Rukh Khan." Another user wrote, "You don't have to be from the South to find this offensive. This is 2024. There is no excuse for saying all this." Another user wrote, "This is an insult not just to a superstar but to all South Indians. It's like propagating stereotypes and people think it's okay to do so."

However, Shah Rukh Khan's fans then came in defense of their favourite star and claimed that the actor had said a dialogue from his film One 2 Ka 4. While posting the video, a fan wrote that SRK had spoken a dialogue from his film to call Ram Charan on stage.

