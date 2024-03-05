Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas will hit OTT this week

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas released in cinemas on January 12

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer film Merry Christmas was released in theatres on January 12, 2024. The film received mixed responses from audiences, but critics seemed impressed with Sriram Raghavan's directorial. The pairing of Katrina and Vijay has been seen for the first time in the film. After theatres, now the film is going to hit the OTT platform. Let us know when and on which OTT platform is Merry Christmas release.

Merry Christmas OTT Release

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's starrer film is coming on Netflix on March 8. Fans have been waiting for Merry Christmas' OTT release and now finally the film is set to appear om out phone screens.

Merry Christmas performance at the box office

Talking about the box office collection of Katrina and Vijay's film Mary Christmas, the film was released in theaters on January 12. The film had an opening of Rs 2.55 crore at the box office on the first day. In four days, the film had earned around Rs 10 crore. Merry Christmas' lifetime box office collection in India was 26.25 crore.

Merry Christmas cast and story

Merry Christmas is a murder mystery. This murder takes place on Christmas night. On this day, Maria and Albert meet and fall in love with each other, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi have played lead roles in Merry Christmas. Apart from this, Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Tinu Anand, and Vinay Pathkar have also played important roles in this film. The film has been directed by the director of classics like Andhadhun and Badlapur, Sriram Raghavan.

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in a pivotal role in Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion. The makers have not yet revealed the entire cast's name for the film. Reportedly, Katrina and Varun Dhawan will also feature in Remo D'Souza's next.

Also Read: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer reactions: Netizens praise Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande's transformation