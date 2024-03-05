Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer reactions: Netizens praise Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande's transformation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The trailer of Randeep Hooda starrer film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is out now

There has been a buzz for a long time about Randeep Hooda's film Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Finally, the trailer of the film has been released. For those who don't know, Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantra Veer Savarkar is a biopic of revolutionary leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The actor has not only played the role of Savarkar but has also written and directed the film. Randeep has brought the story of the great leader who gave India independence, about whom people are less aware.

The trailer of Swatantra Veer Savarkar is out now

The trailer of Swatantra Veer Savarkar starts with a powerful dialogue from Randeep Hooda. The trailer showed how Savarkar fought for a united India, and how he raised his army to liberate India. And how he tried his best to drive away the British from India. Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande is playing the role of Yamunabai in the film. For those who don't know Yamunabai was Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's wife.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar trailer reactions

Twitter users seemed impressed with Randeep's transformation in the upcoming film. Several social media users wrote that the actor should be praised for his impressive dialogue delivery. "This might beat his Sarbjit Movie performance, Randeep Hooda is going to kill it," wrote a user on Twitter. "Randeep Hooda is Christian Bale of Bollywood. Completely enters the character he portrays," wrote another user. Some other reactions are given below:

Swatantra Veer Savarkar is releasing on?

Randeep Hooda's film Swatantra Veer Savarkar will be released in theaters on March 22. This film has been directed by Randeep himself. He is debuting as a director. He is also the producer of the film. Swatantra Veer Savarkar is Ankita Lokhande's third Bollywood film. She marked her film debut through Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, where she played the role of Jhalkaribai. Her second Bollywood film was Baaghi 3, with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par first look out: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary reunite after 16 years