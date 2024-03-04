Sitaare Zameen Par first look out: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary reunite after 16 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary

After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha took a long break from acting. But now the wait is over. The actor is now back with his next cinematic venture titled Sitaare Zameen Par with Darsheel Safary. The duo will be reuniting 16 years after Taare Zameen Par. Darsheel Safary took to social media to share a collage of his pictures with Aamir Khan.

Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, "Boooommm!!! 16 years later, and we're together again. Emotional? Yeah, a little. Charged? Absolutely. All the love to my favourite mentor for the experience. Watch this space for the big reveal".Fans felt nostalgic and happy seeing the duo together. They took to the comment section and expressed how excited they were. One user said, "ohh our little price… can’t waittt !!!!". Another user said, "Oh my god…..". "wait what...nostalgia hitting harddd", wrote the third user. The first collage shows the duo's nostalgic scene from their film Taare Zameen Par. The second picture is from Sitaare Zameen Par.

After several rumours, our Ishaan Awasthi finally confirmed it and made each fan emotional as the wait was finally gotten over with this exciting piece of information. For the unversed, Darsheel Safary gained recognition after he starred alongside Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par. Darsheel Safary played the role of the dyslexic kid, while Aamir Khan played he taught Ram Shankar Nikumbh.

Taare Zameen tells the story of Ishaan Awasthi, a dyslexic kid who outshines and grows in life after his art teacher discovers his potential. Directed by Amole Gupta, the film also featured Tisca Chopra, Tanay Chheda, Vipin Sharma and Sachet Engineer among others.

Also Read: 'Please be...', Gyeongseong Creature actress Han So-hee yells at the audience in Paris | WATCH

Also Read: 'The first picture has...', Fans gush over Alia Bhatt's wholesome moment with daughter Raha