Emraan Hashmi reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Nepotism statements, says blaming entire industry is wrong

Bollywood's versatile actor Emraan Hashmi has been quite vocal on issues in and out of Bollywood. Despite being a part of the Bhatt camp, he had some struggles of his own. After giving a brilliant performance as a villain in Tiger 3, Emraan will now be seen in the web series Showtime. The series featuring Naseeruddin Shah along with Hashmi will give some insight into the entertainment industry. Showtime also features Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, and Mouni Roy. While promoting the show, Emraan got engrossed in serious discussions with the press. He even expressed his views on Kangana Ranaut's claims on nepotism in Bollywood.

Emraan Hashmi opens up about his Gangster co-star Kangana Ranaut

For those who don't know, Emraan has worked with Kangana in Gangster, which marked her acting debut. This film was successful at the box office. From here Kangana started climbing the stairs of success. Ranaut made her place in the film industry despite being an outsider. However, in the last few years, Kangana has said a lot about nepotism in the industry and also claimed that almost every actor takes drugs. Now Emraan Hashmi has responded to these claims.

Emraan said that Kangana is very good as an artist. It may be that her experience that the industry may not have been very welcoming in her initial days but not everyone is the same here. "My experience with Kangana was such that at that time I had given a hit film, but still I played the villain's role in Gangster and she had the center stage. It was almost a woman-centric film. So I don't know when such a perception arose. People started saying that everyone is a drug addict or that the industry only works on nepotism. However, Kangana might have her own opinion, but blaming the entire industry is wrong. There might be a few. Not all are drug addicts in the industry,” the actor said.

Emraan and Kangana have worked in three film, together. First was Gangster (2006), second was 2009's Raaz 2. They last worked together in Karan Johar's Ungli (2014).

Emraan Hashmi Workfront

Imran's Showtime is releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 8. Apart from this, Hashmi will also feature in Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film will be released on Amazon Prime on March 21.

