Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer shows upward trend

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' has been released in theatres on February 9. This film is getting good reviews from people. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer film is going to get huge benefit from Valentine's Week. The film is performing well at the box office. Know how much the film has collected on the second day.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' earned only Rs 2.11 crore from advance booking before its release. Whereas the film TBMAUJ earned Rs 6.5 crore in India on the first day. According to a report by Sacnilk, 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' earned Rs 9.50 crore on Saturday. Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' got an overall Hindi occupancy of 22.16 per cent on Saturday.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are in the lead roles in 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' produced by producer Dinesh Vijan's production house. Both are being seen sharing the screen for the first time. The film is doing well at the box office. The budget of the film is said to be around Rs 75 crore.

In this movie, Shahid is said to be playing the role of a scientist who falls in love with a robot, which is his creation. Kriti Sanon plays the role of a robot in the film. Against all odds, develops emotions and ultimately ties the knot with Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot played by Kriti Sanon. Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

