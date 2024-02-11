Rakul Preet Singh's outing with family and friends ahead of her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Rakul Preet Singh with family and friends

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will be soon tying the knot. The countdown for their marriage has begun and the wedding preparations have also begun. Just a few weeks before the wedding Rakul was spotted with her family and friends which is now going viral on social media. In the video, the actress was seen with her family and friends amidst the preparations for the grand wedding at their house. Her pictures and videos are going viral on social media.

In the video, Rakul Preet Singh can be seen getting out of her car with her parents along with some gifts. Rakul Preet Singh is dressed up in a black satin shirt and, a white and black design skirt. She accessorised her look with black boots.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are currently busy in preparations for their marriage. This couple is reportedly organising a grand wedding ceremony on February 21, 2024. The couple has been dating each other for over four years, and now they have decided to take their relationship further. Moreover, Jackky and Rakul often post their photos on social media. They have never shied from being seen together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in a Tamil film titled Ayalaan. Written and directed by R.Ravikumar, the film stars Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar and Karunakaran among others. She will next be seen in Indian 2. Directed by S. Shankar, the film will star Kamal Haasan, S.J Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Jayaram among others.

Rakul Preet Singh has starred in popular films including Dhruva, Sarrainodu, Spyder, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Rough, Nannaku Prematho, Winner, Dev, Bruce Lee. She made her Bollywood debut in Yaariyan alongside Himansh Kohli, Nicole Faria and Evelyn Sharma. Directed by Divya Khosla Kumar, the film fared well at the box office. Rakul Preet Singh also starred in Hindi films including Attack, Runway 34, Cuttputlli, Doctor G, Chhatriwali and I Love You among others.

Also Read: Heartwarming video of Kartik Aaryan meeting fan who travelled all the way from Jhansi to Mumbai | WATCH

Also Read: Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello finalise divorce agreement after 7 months