Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello finalise divorce agreement after 7 months

Former couple Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have reached an agreement to finalise their divorce. According to a report in People.com, the divorce case is proceeding as an uncontested action, meaning both parties appeared and "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage ... which is being or has been submitted to the court." Joe Manganiello has asked the court to terminate spousal support for both parties and attorney fees will be ordered as outlined in the proposed judgment, per the docs.

The former couple announced their split in July in a joint statement. They tied the knot in November 2015 and had been married seven years when they shared the news. Two days after the joint statement, Manganiello filed for divorce from the America's Got Talent host, citing "irreconcilable differences." He listed the date of separation as July 2 and noted they had a prenup. Vergara later asked in a separate filing that the court uphold the former couple's prenup.

For the unversed, Sofia Vergara is a Colombian and American actress and television personality. She has worked in films including Lords of Dogtown, Four Brothers, Grilled, New Year's Eve, Machete Kills and Hot Pursuit among others. She has worked in Television shows including A Modern Farewell, America's Got Talent, Men in Trees, Dancing with Stars and Sesame Street. She was recently seen in Griselda as Griselda Blanco. She also served as the executive producer for the show.

Joe Manganiello has worked in films including Justice League, The Sleepover, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Rampage, Drunk Parents, Magic Mike's Last Dance, The Kill Room and Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia among others. He has worked in Television shows including How I Met Your Mother, American Heiress, I Love the New Millennium, Love, Death & Robots and The Big Bang Theory among others.

