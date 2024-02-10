Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar take action against daughter Sitara's fake Instagram account

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mahesh Babu with family

Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the success of his latest release Guntur Karam which hit the theatres on January 12. But, for another reason is fake Instagram account has been made in the name of his daughter Sitara. Namrata Shirodkar took note of this and updated everyone that she has taken action against the fraudster.

Namrata Shirodkar took to social media to share a post and wrote in the caption, "Attention! This is @sitaraghattamaneni's only account. Any other handle is not to be trusted except the verified one".

Apart from Mahesh Babu, 'Guntur Karam' stars Sri Leela, Meenakshi Choudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Rao Ramesh, Jagapathi Babu, Ajay Ghosh and many other veteran actors. The film is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner Harika and Haseen Creations, Thaman S has composed the music for the film.

Telugu action thriller Guntur Karam is the story of a man who is involved in the underworld of Guntur city. He falls in love with a girl who is a journalist and exposes illegal happenings. The film had a great opening with Rs 41 crore. However, the film's earnings gradually declined, but within 24 days the movie did a business of Rs 124 crore on the Indian box office. Guntur Karam directed by Trivikram Srinivas was released in theaters on January 12, 2024, along with films like Hanu Man, Captain Miller, and Merry Christmas. Despite the clash, Mahesh Babu's film did good business at the box office. Even after 24 days, the film is running in theatres.

The film is all set to release on the OTT platform in Valentine's Week. Mahesh Babu's film will be streamed on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. You can watch it on this OTT platform from 9 February 2024. "It's going to be hot in here because Rowdy Raman is setting it on fire," Netflix wrote in the caption of the announcement post on social media.

