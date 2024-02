Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mithun Chakraborty

Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata this morning. According to actor Mithun's family, the actor felt a bit uneasy. At the age of 73, he has suffered a cerebral stroke. For the last 15 days, actor Mithun was busy shooting for the Bengali film "Shastri" in Kolkata.