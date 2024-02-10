Ranbir Kapoor's adorable wish to wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha ahead of Valentine's Day | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt and Raha

Ranbir Kapoor never misses any opportunity to praise his wife Alia Bhatt and his daughter Raha. In an old video from last year, the actor during the promotions of his film Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, wished his beloved wife Alia Bhatt and his daughter Raha a Happy Valentine's Day. The video is now going viral on social media.

In the video clip, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen saying, "Happy Valentine's Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to my two loves a Happy Valentine's Day- my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you". The video which is doing rounds on social media, made netizens go aww for the actor's cutest message to his family. Netizens flooded the comment section with love and blessings for him and his family. One user said, "awiieee".

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in the presence of their family members and close friends at Ranbi's home.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. The film created quite a stir at the box office. Cited as the return of the Karan Johar era, the romantic drama marks the return of the filmmaker after a long hiatus from direction. Besides, its extended star cast, the film also got great reviews for its storyline

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

