Heartwarming video of Kartik Aaryan meeting fan who travelled all the way from Jhansi to Mumbai | WATCH

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented actors currently in Bollywood and never fails to amaze netizens with his brilliant performances. The actor has had a huge fan following ever since he gained recognition after his film Pyaar Ka Punchnama hit the theatres. A video is going viral in which Kartik Aaryan comes and greets his die-hard fan who travelled from Jhansi to Mumbai on his bicycle.

In the clip, the fan proceeds to touch his feet the moment Kartik Aaryan meets him. The actor then asks if he wants to have a glass of water. He later then posed with him for pictures. Fans were in awe of his heartwarming gesture to his fans and thronged the comment section to laud the actor for this. One user said, "Dil se bhai ke liye". Another user said, "Love from Jhansi".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Chandu Champion. The actor shared a post in which Kabir Khan can be seen feeding a Rasmalai to the actor after he gave his last shot. This is after a year he tasted sugar as he was on a strict diet to get into a perfect body type. He wrote in the caption, "This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of Chandu Champion. And it couldn’t have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai - from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me… you have been a profound inspiration Kabir Khan sir".

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion will reportedly star Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. This is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with a filmmaker who is well known for his films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83. Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, and Bhool Bhulaiaa 3 in his kitty. He was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film did well at the box office.

