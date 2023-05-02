Tamil actor Shalini amazes internet as she celebrates divorce with stunning photoshoot | See photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shalini's Instgram upload

Tamil television actress Shalini has made headlines with her recent divorce announcement, which she celebrated in a unique and memorable way. The actress, who gained popularity through her role in the Tamil TV series 'Mullum Malarum', had previously accused her husband Riaz of physical and mental abuse. Following this, the couple decided to proceed with a divorce. Shalini was married to Riaz and the couple has a little daughter named Riya.

After the court case, she finally got divorced and celebrated the event with a photo shoot. In the viral pics, Shalini is seen tearing up a picture with her husband and also stamping another of his photos with her foot. Sharing the photos she captioned, “It’s okay to leave a bad marriage cause You deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children. DIVORCE is NOT a FAILURE!!! It’s a turning point for you and to led positive changes in your lives. It takes a lot of courage to leave a marriage and stand alone So to all my BRAVE WOMEN out there I dedicate this.” (sic)

The recent decision by the Supreme Court regarding divorce laws has sparked a heated discussion on social media. Many netizens have welcomed the decision and celebrated it as a step towards empowering women and promoting gender equality. After she posted them online, many came out in support of the actor. A few also mocked her. One of them commented, “Don't worry aka u get happiest life now on words.” “Same da I'm divorced now I'm happy but I have problem it's difficult 2 one time meal bt I'm happy wit my son's,” added another one. One more commented, “It is better to be free from that relationship than to be tied in a wrong relationship.”

