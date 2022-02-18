Sunny Leone claims identity theft, alleges her PAN card used for loan fraud

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY LEONE Sunny Leone

Actor Sunny Leone in a tweet on Thursday claimed that she has been a victim of identity theft in a series of alleged loan frauds on the fintech platform Dhani Stocks Limited. Referring to her credit score Leone in a now-deleted tweet, she wrote, “This just happened to me. INSANE. Some idiot used my Pan to take a 2000 RS loan and FCK’d my CIBIL score (SIC)”.

Inquiring about the alleged PAN card fraud, the Bollywood actress also tagged Indiabulls Securities Limited (Dhani Stocks was earlier Indiabulls Securities), and Indiabulls Home Loans in her tweet. Leone claimed that the company had done “nothing” to resolve this.

Later, on Friday, she updated her fans and followers that the issue has been resolved. "Thank you @IVLSecurities @ibhomeloans @CIBIL_Official for swiftly fixing this & making sure it will NEVER happen again. I know you will take care of all the others who have issues to avoid this in the future. NO ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH A BAD CIBIL !!! Im ref. to my previous post. (sic)."

In a follow-up tweet, she also mentioned that she has removed the original post about the complaint after the issue was solved by the company.

"As mentioned in the NEXT tweet, they have helped resolve the issue therefore i have removed the complaint," she wrote.

On the work front, Sunny has starred in four chartbuster numbers in a matter of a month. These tracks include 'Auntiyaan Dance Karengi', 'Machli', 'Dushtu Polapain' and 'Panghat'.

Sunny, who has been busy with the action sequences of her upcoming projects, found the opportunity of working on the song as something that takes off the stress of heavy duty action. She was recently shooting for a wedding song titled 'Sharam Lihaaz', choreographed by Vishnu Deva, at a studio in Mumbai.