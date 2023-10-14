Sunny Deol to Ajay Devgn, celebs react to India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sunny Deol and Ajay Devgn

Whenever there is a match between India and Pakistan, the entire nation sits down to watch. Today's match was one such occasion which was played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Many celebs from the entertainment industry, just like most of us, watched the match either in the stadium or at their home. As soon as India won the match, celebs, and fans took to social media to show their happiness.

Sunny Deol took to Instagram stories and along with the photo the team, wrote, "#HindustanZindabad...Gadar machadiya hamare #MenInBlue ne aaj cricket ke maidaan me. Huge congratulations to #TeamIndia and the entire nation celebrating this big win!!!...#INDvsPAK #CWC23 #ODIWorldCup2023."

Ajay Devgn too celebrated the win of India against Pakistan and wrote, "The BEST bowling attack, the BEST batting line-up, we have it ALL!... World Cup Trophy...Here we come!" Ayushmann Khurrana, who wore the Indian jersey while watching the march at home, shared a picture of himself. "Complete dominance in every aspect of the game. Top of the table. Well played team India. #IndvsPak #WorldCup2023 (sic)," wrote the actor.

Kareena Kapoor too wished team India and said, "Congratulations Team India. Always doing us proud." Athiya Shetty too posted the picture of Stadium. Tiger Shroff too shared a picture on Instagram stories.

Anil Kapoor celebrated the success of team India's win, "India roars to victory over Pakistan! What a match, what a win! #TeamIndia." Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Lions have roared in Ahmedabad … Jai Hind!!!!! What an amazing win today - #TeamIndia you are our pride!! Tight bowling - kept Pakistan below 200 -Captain @ImRo45 take a bow -incredible hitting. @ShreyasIyer15 took it home for us- But the player of the match is our very own. BOOM BOOM @Jaspritbumrah93 - INDIA on top of the table."

Boman Irani too posted on social media after India's win, "Well, I’m happy. Can’t deny it. Not the tension-filled match we were all geared for. But I cannot recall an Ind/Pak World Cup match in which 28 overs were not bowled. So, VERY well played India! #IndiavsPak #WorldCup2023".

The match saw India chase 192 runs and despite early setbacks from Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali, Shreyas Iyers's half-century led India to victory. Both teams began their World Cup campaigns with successive wins, with India defeating Australia and Afghanistan and Pakistan overcoming the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

