Stampede-like situation breaks out at Akshay-Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's Lucknow event | WATCH

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all geared up for their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. One of the anticipated films of the year, fans are very hyped up and excited to watch the duo on the big screens. Their craze for them was visible in Lucknow when the fans went berserk watching the duo arriving in for the film's event. The video is now going viral on social media.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff reached Ghatnaghar in Lucknow to promote their upcoming film. They performed stunts together for their fans. A stampede-like situation happened moments after their stunt performance. Ultimately, the police had to resort to lathi charge to bring it under control. In this video that has surfaced, you can see that Akshay and Tiger are seen taking entry while showing action stunts. Akshay-Tiger covered the path from Ghantaghar in Lucknow to the stage by hanging with the help of an aerial. During this, both the stars also showed many tricks while hanging from the rope.

About film 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan'

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan s touted to be one of the biggest action entertainers of 2024 and the most awaited and talked about film of the year. Produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, and is guided by the blockbuster director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for helming Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is the main antagonist in the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'. The film will be released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

