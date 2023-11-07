Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha' POSTPONED again, check new release date here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yodha is arriving in cinemas on 15th March, 2024

The release date of Siddharth Malhotra's much-awaited film Yodha has now changed. Earlier this film was to be released this year, but now it will be released in March next year. In such a situation, it is being speculated that the release date was changed to avoid the box office clash. The new release date has been announced along with the new posters. Lead actor Sidharth Malhotra and producer Karan Johar took to their Instagram profiles and revealed that Yodha will now release in cinemas on 15th March, 2024.

Karan Johar and Siddharth post on Instagram

Siddharth and Karan gave information about changing the release date of the film in an Instagram post. Karan Johar wrote in the post, 'We all are ready to fly in the sky...with full enthusiasm and force. Yodha will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024.' Along with this announcement, two new posters of the film were shared. Siddharth can be seen as a warrior in both posters.

Several speculations are being made after changing the date of Siddharth Malhotra's Yodha. Earlier this film was to be released on December 8. Katrina Kaif's film Merry Christmas is also ready for release on the same day. In such a situation, the release date of Siddharth's film may be changed suddenly to avoid a box office clash. However, Yodha is not the first film to shift it release date due to a box-office clash. Earlier Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was also releasing along with Gadar 2. But to avoid the clash, the makers shifted the release date to December 1.

Earlier, there was a clash between Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Whereas Gadar 2 became a success but OMG 2 did not get that good response. In such a situation, it is possible that Siddharth may not want to take any kind of risk. For those who don't know, Vijay Sethupathi is playing the male lead in Katrina Kaif's Merry Christmas.

