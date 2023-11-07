Tuesday, November 07, 2023
     
After Rashmika, Katrina Kaif falls victim to Deepfake, her towel scene from Tiger 3 gets MORPHED

Katrina has been paired with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Katrina had shared that she is aware that the towel fight sequence at the Hammam from Tiger 3 has gone viral.

New Delhi
November 07, 2023
Katrina kaif fake picture
Image Source : TWITTER Katrina Kaif falls victim to Deepfake

A day after Rashmika Mandanna's morphed video went viral on social media, an edited picture of Katrina Kaif's infamous towel scene from her upcoming film 'Tiger 3' has been doing rounds. While in the original picture, Katrina is seen wrapped in a towel fighting Hollywood stuntwoman, the morphed picture showed her wearing a white deep plunging neckline top. 

Katrina Kaif's towel fight scene

Earlier Katrina Kaif had talked about the challenges of filming a 'hand-to-hand fight inside a steamy hammam. 

 

Speaking about the towel fight scene, Katrina Kaif said,“It was a very, very difficult sequence to shoot because it has incredible hand to hand fighting inside a steamy Hammam room so gripping, fending, landing the punches and the kicks everything was very difficult. Hats off to Adi for thinking of this brilliant scene because I don’t think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India!”

“The way Maneesh and the action team executed it was just incredible - everything was detailed out to a T. So, it was a total team effort which people are loving! Zoya takes on a brilliant fighter played by Michelle Lee and I’m sure the intensity, the aggression, the brutality in the scene is going to make people gasp!” 

For Katrina, this fight sequence is the best. “This is one of the best action sequences I have ever seen women do on screen. It’s simply brilliant and I can’t wait for people to see the full action set piece in theatres!" she added. 

'Tiger 3' continues the storyline from the previous films,'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), 'War'(2019), and'Pathaan'(2023). Scheduled for release on November 12, the movie will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma and features Emraan Hashmi in the role of antagonist.

Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake viral video

Yesterday, a video featuring Rashmika Mandanna was doing rounds on social media. In the video, the Pushpa actor was seen entering an elevator. Abhishek Kumar, a journalist and a researcher, posted the video on X requesting a legal and regulatory framework to tackle the issue of rising deepfakes in India. For the unversed, the video initially showed Zara Patel, a British-Indian influencer, but then her face was replaced with the face of the actor using deepfake technology.  

What is Deepfake technology?

Deepfake AI technology refers to a type of artificial intelligence that is used to create highly realistic, often deceptive, digital content, primarily involving altering or replacing a person's appearance and voice in videos or audio recordings.  It involves advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to manipulate and generate multimedia content that appears to be genuine, making it challenging to discern between real and manipulated material. rehash this in human language. 

