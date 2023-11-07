After Rashmika, Katrina Kaif falls victim to Deepfake, her towel scene from Tiger 3 gets MORPHED

Earlier Katrina Kaif had talked about the challenges of filming a 'hand-to-hand fight inside a steamy hammam.

Speaking about the towel fight scene, Katrina Kaif said,“It was a very, very difficult sequence to shoot because it has incredible hand to hand fighting inside a steamy Hammam room so gripping, fending, landing the punches and the kicks everything was very difficult. Hats off to Adi for thinking of this brilliant scene because I don’t think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India!”

“The way Maneesh and the action team executed it was just incredible - everything was detailed out to a T. So, it was a total team effort which people are loving! Zoya takes on a brilliant fighter played by Michelle Lee and I’m sure the intensity, the aggression, the brutality in the scene is going to make people gasp!”

For Katrina, this fight sequence is the best. “This is one of the best action sequences I have ever seen women do on screen. It’s simply brilliant and I can’t wait for people to see the full action set piece in theatres!" she added.