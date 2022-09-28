Shocking video of Malayalam celebs being groped in Kerala mall goes viral, actress says 'It disgusts me..'

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Malayalam actresses allege sexual assault at a mall in Kozhikode

In a shocking revelation through her post on Instagram, a popular Malayalam film actress has said she experienced sexual misconduct during a film promotion event at a mall in this north Kerala district. Expressing her anguish and concern over the “sexual frustration” of the people, the post said another actress also had a similar experience during the event held late on Tuesday night at the busy mall.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media platforms soon and the local TV channels aired the same.

"So I and my movie team were promoting our new movie, Saturday night at a mall in Calicut. The promotion events went well across all the places in Calicut and thanks to the love from the people of Calicut .The event at the mall was extremely packed with people and the security was struggling to handle and maintain the crowd. After the event, I and one of my costar were leaving and some guy misbehaved with my colleague, and she didn't even get a chance to see or react because of the rush and the crowd. After that, I also encountered a similar act of misogyny and I reacted to it in shock as you've watched in the video.

So I wish no one has to face this kind of unwanted trauma in their life, for violence against women there will be consequences and actions against these misogynistic individuals," the actress said in last night’s post.

The other actress, who had been subjected to misbehaviour from the crowd, also shared the harrowing experience through her Instagram page.

She said the mall was overcrowded and security personnel were struggling to manage the rush. A person had misbehaved with one of her co-stars but she could not react, the actress said.

“Later, I also encountered a similar experience but I reacted… I wish that no one has to face this kind of unwanted trauma in their life…,” she said and wanted the guilty to be punished.

Police said an investigation has been launched and efforts are on to identify and trace the culprits.

A promotion event held at the same mall a month ago had to be cut short as the crowd assembled there to witness their favourite actor went out of control.

