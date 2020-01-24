Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra calls her 'BBC - Born Before Computers'. Here's why

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty, who is all set to make her comeback on the big screen after 11 years with the film Nikamma, recently graced the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress went candid about her film as well as her personal life and revealed that her husband Raj Kundra calls her "BBC which means Born Before Computers".
While shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show, the host Kapil Sharma asked Shilpa if Raj addresses her as BBC. Shilpa responded by saying: "Yes, this is true. Raj calls me BBC which means Born Before Computers. This is because I am extremely bad at doing things that have anything to do with technology."
Actress Archana Puran Singh also asked her about being regularly active in Instagram and TikTok. Shilpa said: "Social media is very basic which doesn't require a lot of effort. However, it is a tedious task when I have to check my kid's homework over mails and give him printouts. I don't know what is wrong with notebooks and pens! These days everything works over mails and those complicated PDF files."
On the work front, along with Nikamma, Shilpa will be seen in the upcoming movie Hungama 2 that also stars Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezaan.
View this post on Instagram
Super happy to be a part of the reboot of everyone’s favourite comedy entertainer #Hungama2! Grateful to be working again with Ratanji who introduced me to this industry... and this is the first time I’ll be working with the maverick Priyadarshan Sir who has always been on my bucket list. Can’t wait to dive into this fun journey with Pareshji @meezaanj @pranitha.insta and the entire cast. Get ready for Confusion Unlimited... releases on 14th Aug, 2020! 🥳 #Priyadarshan #PareshRawal #RatanJain @meezaanj @pranitha.insta @venusmovies @hungama2film #actor #actormode #worklife #shooting #gratitude #happiness #blessed #fun #comingsoon
Talking about her role in Nikamma, Shilpa Shetty earlier said, “It feels great, I am ready to take that plunge again and looking forward to be back on the big screen. It’s a refreshingly unique project and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it’s something I’ve never down before... I can’t wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar.”
Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia’s Nikamma will hit the screens on June 5th. Makers have already released the first posters of the film. Check out-
View this post on Instagram
Super excited to announce that #Nikamma is releasing on 5th June, 2020. Have had such an amazing experience working with @sabbir24x7, @abhimanyud & @ShirleySetia, and now, I can’t wait for you guys to watch it! Mark the date! See you in the theatres! 🤗😘🧿❤ . @sonypicturesin @sonypicsprodns . Posted @withrepost • @sabbir24x7 NIKAMMA ... Arriving on 5th June 2020. Get ready to meet this lovable couple and of course the sassy Shilpa Shetty who makes a comeback to the screen after 13 years. Nikamma once again gives me a chance to say a big story with rank newcomers, bring their talent to the fore and give them a platform. This also marks my first as a producer in collaboration with Sony pictures so super excited to bring this to you in the new year !!! @theshilpashetty @abhimanyud @shirleysetia @sonypicturesin
