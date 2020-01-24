Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra calls her 'BBC - Born Before Computers'. Here's why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra calls her 'BBC - Born Before Computers'

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty, who is all set to make her comeback on the big screen after 11 years with the film Nikamma, recently graced the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress went candid about her film as well as her personal life and revealed that her husband Raj Kundra calls her "BBC which means Born Before Computers".

While shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show, the host Kapil Sharma asked Shilpa if Raj addresses her as BBC. Shilpa responded by saying: "Yes, this is true. Raj calls me BBC which means Born Before Computers. This is because I am extremely bad at doing things that have anything to do with technology."

Actress Archana Puran Singh also asked her about being regularly active in Instagram and TikTok. Shilpa said: "Social media is very basic which doesn't require a lot of effort. However, it is a tedious task when I have to check my kid's homework over mails and give him printouts. I don't know what is wrong with notebooks and pens! These days everything works over mails and those complicated PDF files."

On the work front, along with Nikamma, Shilpa will be seen in the upcoming movie Hungama 2 that also stars Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezaan.

Talking about her role in Nikamma, Shilpa Shetty earlier said, “It feels great, I am ready to take that plunge again and looking forward to be back on the big screen. It’s a refreshingly unique project and I am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it’s something I’ve never down before... I can’t wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar.”

Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia’s Nikamma will hit the screens on June 5th. Makers have already released the first posters of the film. Check out-

