Shershaah to Dangal: 7 Bollywood films based on real-life stories

It is said that films are the mirror of society. Of course, films are based on fictional stories but many such films have been made in Bollywood, which have been based on real stories. These real life incidences are based on stories ranging from the underworld, politics, terrorist incidents, love stories, crime, war, fraud, etc. If the list of such films is counted then it will be quite large in the history of Bollywood. Let us know about 7 Bollywood films which were based on real-life stories. These films were well-liked among the audience not only on the strength of their acting but also on the strength of their stories.

1. Shershaah (2021)

The film Shershaah has a special place in the hearts of the audience. The story of this film was liked very much by the common people. The film has become one of the most-watched films on Amazon Prime Video. The special thing is that the film is being liked a lot by the audience as well as the critics. The film is a biopic of Kargil war martyr Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred while on duty in the war. Through this story, Vikram Batra's life, love for his country, and love for Dimple have been shown. The film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

2. Chhapaak (2020)

Directed by famous lyricist Gulzar's daughter Meghna Gulzar, the film Chhapaak was based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone played the role of Lakshmi in this film. Actors Vikrant Massey and Rohit Sukhwani were in lead roles too. Deepika's effortless acting in this film brought Lakshmi's life in front of millions of viewers.

3. Dangal (2016)

The film Dangal released in the year 2016 was the biggest hit of the year 2016. This film was liked a lot not only in the country but also abroad. The film was based on the life of Indian professional wrestler and Olympic coach Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters. This film did a business of more than Rs 1400 crore in China.

4. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

The film is based on the life of the country's first female Air Force pilot. Gunjan Saxena was a pilot in the Indian Air Force during the Kargil War. She very bravely helped the Indian Army during the war in 1999 and rescued the injured soldiers. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Angad Bedi in lead roles.

5. Super 30 (2019)

Super 30 is another biopic based on the life of Anand Kumar, a famous teacher who runs Super 30, a coaching center for poor children in Bihar. Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur were in the lead roles in the film. This film did a business of Rs 146 crore.

6. The Sky Is Pink (2019)

The film The Sky is Pink, released in 2019, is based on 18-year-old famous writer Ayesha Chaudhary. In this film, Ayesha bids goodbye to life despite battling a rare disease. But despite this, she teaches people around her how to live life. Priyanka Chopra was in an important role in this film, and Farhan Akhtar was with her in this film.

7. Sarabjit (2016)

This film was based on the life of Indian prisoner Sarabjit imprisoned in Pakistan. The struggles of Sarabjit Singh and his family were shown in this film. Sarabjit is the person who was imprisoned by Pakistan after accusing him of espionage and terrorism. After this, his family tried hard to prove him innocent but still could not save him. Randeep Hooda, Richa Chaddha, and Aishwarya Rai were in the lead roles in this film.

