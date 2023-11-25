Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai Bungalow 'Jalsa' was gifted to the megastar by THIS Indian producer | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIG B Amitabh Bachchan at his Mumbai Bungalow Jalsa

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan does not need any specific reason to hit the headlines. Not just entertainment pages but media houses write about Big B every day religiously. On Friday, the megastar made headlines over his Mumbai Bungalow 'Prateeksha.' If reports are to be believed, he gifted his luxury Bungalow worth Rs 50 crore to his daughter Shweta Bachchan.

As the buzz around his possessions hovers over the news, let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about his iconic two-story Bungalow 'Jalsa'. To start with, Jalsa was gifted to the megastar by a renowned Indian producer. Yes, you read that right.

NC Sippy owned Big B's Jalsa earlier

Several media houses covered it back then that Jalsa was gifted to Amitabh Bachchan by Indian producer and director NC Sippy. The luxury Bungalow was earlier owned by Sippy who gifted it to the megastar as a remuneration for the 1982 hit film Satte Pe Satta. Co-starring Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Shakti Kapoor, and others, the film was adapted from Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

Jalsa is one of the most expensive and iconic celebrity residences in Bollywood. Reports suggest that the Bungalow is valued between Rs 100 crore and Rs 120 crore. Another interesting fact about the Bungalow is it wasn't called Jalsa earlier. When Amitabh Bachchan bought the property in the 80s, it was named 'Mansa'. Reports say Big B changed its name to Jalsa after a recommendation by an astrologer.

The Bungalow has been the shoot location for many films. Earlier, Big B took to Twitter, now X, and shared that popular films including Satte Pe Satta, Chupke Chupke, Anand, and Namak Haram were shot inside the property.

Bungalows owned by Amitabh Bachchan

Apart from Jalsa and Prateeksha, Big B also has a Bungalow named Janak. Both Prateeksha and Janak are located within a kilometer radius of Jalsa in Juhu.

