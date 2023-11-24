Before Animal, Ranbir Kapoor had 'daddy issues' in THESE films as well | Check them out

Ever since the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was unveiled on Thursday, fans are super-excited for the film's release. The trailer has also captivated much attention for Ranbir's performance in some of the scenes wherein he can be seen with his on-screen father in the film, Anil Kapoor. One of the scenes where Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor did father-son role reversal has become the most talked about one from the trailer. Not many know that this is not Ranbir's first-ever movie where he had 'daddy issues'. In his nearly 17 years of career, there are numerous flicks where he had tumultuous relationships between his character and his father's characters. Fans are calling Animal, the new movie in Ranbir's 'daddy issues Universe'. So, lets take a trip down the memory lane and recall all those flicks.
Wake Up Sid
In the film, Anupam Kher plays the role of Ranbir's father, who is a business tycoon and wants his son to take over his company after him. But, Ranbir's character Sid had different plans and chose a different path for his life.
Sanju
The film is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt wherein Paresh Rawal played the role of Sunil Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor was in the titular role.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Farooq Shaikh played Ranbir's father in the 2013 release. In the film, Ranbir had not so good relations with his father and lived far away from family to achieve his dreams.
Tamasha
Jawed Sheikh played Ranbir Kapoor's father in the 2015 release, Tamasha.
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
Darshan Jariwala played Ranbir's father in the comedy flick. However, the film was a light-hearted comedy but it featured several fun banter scenes between Prem (Ranbir) and his father Shiv Shankar Sharma (Darshan).