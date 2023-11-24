Before Animal, Ranbir Kapoor had 'daddy issues' in THESE films as well | Check them out

Follow us on Image Source : X Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will release in theatres on December 1

Ever since the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was unveiled on Thursday, fans are super-excited for the film's release. The trailer has also captivated much attention for Ranbir's performance in some of the scenes wherein he can be seen with his on-screen father in the film, Anil Kapoor. One of the scenes where Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor did father-son role reversal has become the most talked about one from the trailer. Not many know that this is not Ranbir's first-ever movie where he had 'daddy issues'. In his nearly 17 years of career, there are numerous flicks where he had tumultuous relationships between his character and his father's characters. Fans are calling Animal, the new movie in Ranbir's 'daddy issues Universe'. So, lets take a trip down the memory lane and recall all those flicks.

Wake Up Sid

In the film, Anupam Kher plays the role of Ranbir's father, who is a business tycoon and wants his son to take over his company after him. But, Ranbir's character Sid had different plans and chose a different path for his life.

Image Source : XWake Up Sid was released in 2009.

Sanju

The film is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt wherein Paresh Rawal played the role of Sunil Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor was in the titular role.

Image Source : XParesh Rawal played Ranbir's father in Sanju.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Farooq Shaikh played Ranbir's father in the 2013 release. In the film, Ranbir had not so good relations with his father and lived far away from family to achieve his dreams.

Image Source : XFarooq Shaikh played father of Ranbir in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Tamasha

Jawed Sheikh played Ranbir Kapoor's father in the 2015 release, Tamasha.

Image Source : XJawed Sheikh played Ranbir's father in Tamasha

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Darshan Jariwala played Ranbir's father in the comedy flick. However, the film was a light-hearted comedy but it featured several fun banter scenes between Prem (Ranbir) and his father Shiv Shankar Sharma (Darshan).

Image Source : XAjab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was also released in 2009

