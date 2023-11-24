'Have a crush on every..': Amitabh Bachchan's reply to contestant on KBC 15 will leave you in SPLITS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan was last seen Tiger Shroff's Ganapath

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently busy with his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, often entertains the viewers with his entertainment stories. In a recent episode, he was playing with a fifth-grade student named Atyukt Behuray from Gujarat's Vadodara. The young contestant was left blushing when his sister told Big B that many girls in his school have a crush on him. After this, the host started teasing him, to which Atyukt said, ''ir don’t say anything. I have to go back to that school.'' He also asked Amitabh Bachchan if he also has a crush on girls.

The main reason behind KBC's success, without a shadow of a doubt, is Big B for his humbleness towards the contestants and the way he hosts the game show.

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan said

In reply to Atyukt 'cute' question, Big B said, ''Duniya me jitni bhi aurate hoti hai unn sab pe crush hota hai (I have a crush on every woman in the world). Because everyone is beautiful. Jitni bhi mahilayein baithi hai sab pe crush hai. Jitne purush baithe hai, wo sab mitar ho gaye (I have a crush on every woman sitting here. All the men are my friends).''

In a recent episode, the Pink actor even revealed that he has cleaned utensils, and bathroom sink at home. ''I have cleaned utensils several times, even the bathroom sink. Why do you think I have never done these things,'' he said.

Big B on work front

The 81-year-old actor was last seen in Tiger Shroff's film titled Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. He has several other projects in the pipeline including big-budget flick Kalki 2898. The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in Rajinikanth's 170th film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170.

