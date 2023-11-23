Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer reportedly made on budget of Rs 85 cr; SRK's lowest in 6 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited Dunki, which is actor's third release of 2023 is set to hit the big screens on Christmas. Unlike SRK's previous two releases of the year, which were made on huge budget due to its visual effects, Dunki is relatively made at a lower cost.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. However, it doesn't include the fees taken by the talent part of the film including Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Rajkumar Hirani. The report also states that SRK and the director also have a share in the profits and are also the producers. The budget of Dunki including the print and publicity is around Rs 120 crore.

This makes Dunki Shah Rukh's lowest-budget film in the last six years and if adjusted for inflation, it is his lowest-budgeted flick since Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

If reports are to be believed Dunki is made in just 75 days, out of which SRK shot only for 60 days. Shah Rukh used to switch between the sets of Jawan and Dunki.

About Dunki

Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

It features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, the makers of Dunki unveiled its first song titled Lutt Putt Gaya. The song opens up the chapter of Hardy when he falls for Manu as she stands up for him against the world.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on December 21, 2023.

