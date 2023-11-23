Animal Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer expected to earn THIS much on Day 1 | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Animal is Ranbir's second release of 2023 after Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited flick of the year, Animal, is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 1. The makers of Animal unveiled the trailer on Thursday, nearly a week ahead of film's theatrical release. Soon after trailer's release, fans are going gaga over the performance of Ranbir in the film and parts of its trailer are already trending high on the internet. As per a report by Sacnilk Entertainment, the upcoming action thriller flick is expected to churn out huge on its opening day. The report states that Animal might collect Rs 50 crore nett on its release day. However, the advance bookings of the film have not been commenced yet.

How Animal's trailer became huge hit

As soon as the trailer of Animal was unveiled, fans went berserk over it. One of the scenes where Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's father-son roles were reversed, is captivating a lot of attention by netizens. In the scene, Ranbir asks his father to pretend to be younger him asking permission for a Michael Jackson concert. When Anil as a younger Ranbir says ''Papa, papa, papa,'' Ranbir shoutes ''Sunai de raha hai behra nahi hun main (I can listen, I'm not deaf).'' The portrayal of the father-son relationship by Ranbir and Anil Kapoor is distinctive and intriguing.

About the film

The pan-India film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame, also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie revolves around a father and son and their troubled bond. It is set against the backdrop of extreme bloodshed in the underworld.

Produced by Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal will hit silver screens on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film has been granted an 'A' certificate from the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC), with a runtime of over 3 hours, 21 minutes, and 23 seconds.

