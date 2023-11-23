Thursday, November 23, 2023
     
Famous Youtuber found dead, family alleges murder over dowry

The father of the 23-year-old YouTuber Malti Devi from Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar has alleged that his daughter was killed by her in-laws for failing to meet their dowry demands. She was found dead on Thursday, November 23, at the house of her in-laws.

Aseem Sharma New Delhi Published on: November 23, 2023
Malti Devi is a popular YouTuber

Popular Bhojpuri YouTuber Malti Devi was found hanging at the house of her in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar on Thursday, police said.

The father of the 23-year-old deceased has alleged that his daughter was killed by her in-laws for failing to meet their dowry demands.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Santosh Kumar Singh in a video statement released on X (formerly Twitter) said, "We received a complaint from one Deep Chand Chauhan that the body of his daughter Malti Devi was found hanging from a hook in the roof at her in-laws in a village under Mahuli police station. A police team was sent to the spot. The body was recovered and sent for postmortem examination."

(With inputs from PTI)

