Famous Youtuber found dead, family alleges murder over dowry

Popular Bhojpuri YouTuber Malti Devi was found hanging at the house of her in-laws in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar on Thursday, police said.

The father of the 23-year-old deceased has alleged that his daughter was killed by her in-laws for failing to meet their dowry demands.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Santosh Kumar Singh in a video statement released on X (formerly Twitter) said, "We received a complaint from one Deep Chand Chauhan that the body of his daughter Malti Devi was found hanging from a hook in the roof at her in-laws in a village under Mahuli police station. A police team was sent to the spot. The body was recovered and sent for postmortem examination."

