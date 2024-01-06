Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani and Anil Grover are all smiles as they pose at Dunki's success party| See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Grover and Rajkumar Hirani

Shah Rukh Khan has created history with his third release Dunki in 2023 after Jawaan and Pathaan. This film has not only created buzz in India but also abroad as well. The Badshah of Bollywood has achieved an unbelievable feat with three back-to-back hits in Bollywood. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani took to social media to share pictures from the success party of his latest release Dunki. The whole team came together to celebrate the film's success.

Along with the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "Thank You every one of you for showering your immense love to the film #Dunki and making it a Blockbuster Success. Here are some memorable captures from #DunkiSuccessParty....#Dunki running successfully in cinemas near you, Book your tickets right away."

Anil Grover who played the role of Balli, also shared pictures on Instagram. With a bunch of pictures, he wrote in the caption, "Gazing at these pictures, I wonder how many shooting stars I must have counted that I actually got to work with the real ones!... Words can't describe the gratitude I am feeling right now. To my guiding force, @iamsrk sir, and my institute, @hirani.rajkumar Sir, a big thanks to the legends for this opportunity. Privileged to have been amongst such beautiful souls, and great performers- @taapsee for her unwavering support, @vickykaushal bhaji for sharing nuggets of wisdom, @boman_irani sir for his warmth and kindness and @vikramkochhar for always being there.

He further added, The light of their brilliance shone upon me and helped me immensely to improve my craft. Thank you to #Abhijat Sir and @kanika.d ma’am for creating the world that captured the emotions, and situations, and took us all on an epic journey that’s now continuing to receive all the love it deserves. And @castingchhabra Sir, thank you for discovering the Balli in me...Thanks to the audience for showering their love. Go watch it if you haven’t yet in the theatres near you. #dunki...Grateful."

Dunki is the first film of Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan together. Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and the film is written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon. The cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Iran in important roles. The film is produced by Hirani, Gauri Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande.

