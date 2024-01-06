'Every morning I wake upto..': Karan Johar breaks silence on Janhvi Kapoor replacing Alia Bhatt in Dulhania 3

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan will play the lead again in Dulhania 3.

Dulhania 3 is one of the much-awaited flicks of Varun Dhawan and Dharma Productions' collaboration. Recently, reports of Janhvi Kapoor replacing Alia Bhatt as the female lead were doing rounds on the internet. Now, Dharma Productions' chief Karan Johar has come forward and broken his silence over the reports and issued clarification.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the filmmaker wrote, ''Every morning I wake upto news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma productions... Would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one! We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified! We are humbled by the excitement shown to our future films but would love to have accuracy instead of speculation... Respectfully, Karan Johar.''

About Dulhania series

The franchise began with Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania in 2014, featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film went on to become a huge commercial success at the box office.

Second film in the franchise with the same lead pair, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, was released in 2017. The film grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office, making the rom-com franchise as one of the most successful one.

Karan Johar's other projects

Karan Johar recently returned to the director's chair after a long gap of 7 years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

However, he has not announced any upcoming directorial projects as of now but he has several projects lined up as a producer. Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Yodha, Mr and Mrs Mahi are some of his upcoming projects. He will also be producing a project along with Alia Bhatt titled Jigra.

