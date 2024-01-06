Christian Oliver, Indiana Jones and Speed Racer star, killed in plane crash with two daughters

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Christian Oliver recently finished filming for Forever Hold Your Peace

Christian Oliver, popularly known for his role in Indiana Jones and Speed Racer, died on Thursday along with his two young daughters when his small plane crashed near Petit Nevis Island in the eastern Caribbean. He was 51 and his daughters, Madita Klepser was 10 and Annik Klepser was 12. The plane was heading towards St Lucia before it nose-dived into the Caribbean waters off Bequia.

Fishermen and divers rushed to the site but despite all efforts, Christian, his daughters, and their pilot, Robert Sachs, were dead and their bodies were recovered.

''Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft experienced difficulties and nose-dived into the ocean,'' the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said in a statement provided to media outlets.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. According to local reports, the pilot radioed the tower shortly after takeoff to advise that he was having problems and would be returning, which was their final transmission.

The actor just finished filming his upcoming release, Forever Hold Your Peace, and the film's director Nick Lyon shared a post announcing the news on Instagram on Thursday.

Check it out:

In the caption, Nick wrote, ''This is our 5th film together. @christianoliverofficial and me produced this one, and this is our last day of filming! We talked about producing a film together for years and finally did it! Thank you for being a great colleague, actor and friend.''

Post Oliver's untimely demise, Nick on Friday shared another post paying tribute to the actor and wrote, ''Rest In Peace my friend.''

Meanwhile, Oliver's last Instagram post features New Year's greetings from the actor to his fans. ''Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love …2024 her we come!'' he wrote.