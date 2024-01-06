'I was thrilled when I..': Shweta Tiwari joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe with Singham Again

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Shweta Tiwari is the newest addition to Singham Again.

Shweta Tiwari, a popular TV actress, is currently on cloud nine after she added another big project in her kitty. At the trailer launch of Rohit Shetty's debut OTT series, Indian Police Force, the filmmaker revealed that Shweta is not just a part of the upcoming web series but also play a pivotal role in his next film, Singham Again. It means, Shweta Tiwari has now joined the cast of Singham Again which includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

In the film, Shweta will be seen playing the role of an intelligence officer. At the event, Shweta said, ''Rohit sir told me that he will give me another project only if I get food on the set of Indian Police Force everyday. But without any of that, he offered his next film.''

Sharing her experience of working with Rohit Shetty's for Indian Police Force, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress said, ''Being a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe is an honour in itself. I was so excited when I got a call from his team. When asked if I want to be a part of it, I excitedly said a yes! When asked if I want to listen to my character first, I said, ‘No! It’s okay, I am doing it.’ I had first met sir during Khatron Ke Khiladi. I used to be very scared of him. I am still so scared of him. On set, however, he made everyone comfortable.''

''When he is talking to you, you don’t know whether he’s joking or is serious. If you come late, he says, ‘Tu late aayi?’ You don’t understand if he’s just asking you or reprimanding you. And then he will keep bringing it up. Even at the drop of a pencil, he would say, ‘This is happening because Shweta came late.'' she added.

Meanwhile, Indian Police Force stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Isha Talwar. The web series will land on Amazon Prime Video on January 19.

