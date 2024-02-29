Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki secures top spot in Non-English content on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dunki was released in cinemas in December last year.

After a successful theatrical run, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki was finally on Netflix on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Not only in cinemas, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is doing wonders on the OTT platform. Ever since its OTT release, Dunki has clocked over 11 million viewing hours and has secured the third spot on the OTT platform's non-English content category.

Starcast of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan has played the lead role in the film. His character's name is Hardy. Apart from King Khan, Dunki also includes Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in important roles. Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani has written the story of the film. Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi have supported him in this.

Box Office Performance

The film performed well at the box office and earned 500 cores on the world box office. This was Shah Rukh Khan's third film of 2023, he made his comeback after 4 long years. However, Shah Rukh may not have any release this year. The actor has also not announced his upcoming films too. But reports suggest that he might have a cameo in KGF famed actor Yash's next film 'Toxic'.

More Deets about the film

For the unversed, Dunki term is a Punjabi idiom, which means moving from one place to another. When people are sent to another country illegally by stopping in different countries, it is called the donkey route. This route or way to reach countries including America, Canada and some European countries, is also called illegal immigration.

Dunki is also the only Bollywood film to be shown in the biggest hall of Le Grand Rex on Christmas evening, where a huge queue of King Khan's fans was seen outside the cinema hall. Le Grand Rex is Europe's largest cinema hall.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu to marry her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe on THIS date | Deets inside

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy, to welcome first child in September