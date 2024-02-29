Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy, to welcome first child in September

Thursday, February 29, 2024
     
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child together.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: February 29, 2024 10:20 IST
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Bollywood most loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced pregnancy. The actress on THursday took to her Instagram handle to announce the good news. The duo got married in 2018.

See the post: 

In the post, Deepika shared a picture mentioning the month in which she is expected her first child, i.e. September 2024. The actress who was last seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Fighter is currently in her first trimester of pregnancy.

The announcement confirms weeks of speculation that the actress is pregnant. The rumours started after her appearance at the BAFTA, wherein she was one of the presenter.

