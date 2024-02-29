Taapsee Pannu to marry her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe on THIS date | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu was last seenin SRK's Dunki.

Actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe, who is a known badminton player. The two have reportedly been in a relationship for around 10 years. Recently, the news of Taapsee getting married in March 2024 made headlines. Now, India TV's Namrata Dubey has confirmed the news stating that the actress will tie the knot with her beau in Mid of March this year.

Earlier, a report by NDTV claimed that their wedding celebrations will take place in Rajasthan's Udaipur and will be a complete family affair, as no Bollywood celebrities will be invited. The report also claimed that the wedding will be a fusion of Sikh and Christian culture.

Taapsee Pannu has many times been vocal about her relationship with the Danish badminton player in several interviews recently.

Recently, the 36-year-old actress in a chat with Brides Today revealed her idea of a dream wedding. ''"A single-day wedding affair in tasteful nude and other subtle colours. It needs to be basic and drama-free because there is enough drama in my professional life, and I don't want it to trickle down into my personal life,'' she said.

On the work front

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film performed well at the box office and went on to become one of the most successful films of 2023.

The actress has couple of big projects in her kitty including Pratik Gandhi's Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, Vikrant Massey and Jimmy Shergill-starrer Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Khel Khel Mein and Barath Neelakantan's directorial Alien.

