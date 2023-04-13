Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Big B starrer Section 84 to Bloody Daddy: Jio Studios unveils 100 stories line-up

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Big B starrer Section 84 to Bloody Daddy

Jio Studios unveiled its upcoming slate in India that features over 100 movie and web-series titles including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dunki", a film with Amitabh Bachchan and sequels to "Bhediya" and "Stree". The media and content arm of Reliance Industries Limited, announced that they are collaborating with noted filmmakers including Raj Kumar Hirani, Sooraj Barjatya, Dinesh Vijan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Aditya Dhar, Prakash Jha, Amar Kaushik, and Laxman Utekar among others for their upcoming titles.

It has lined up ready to release over 100 stories across genres of films and original web series in multiple languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, South and Bhojpuri. The stellar film line-up includes Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dunki", "Bloody Daddy" featuring Shahid Kapoor, an untitled film with Shahid and Kriti Sanon, "Bhediya 2" with Varun Dhawan, "Bhul Chuk Maaf" starring Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor, "Stree 2" with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Section 84".

R Madhavan-led "Hisaab Barabar", "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke", starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, "Blackout" with Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy, south star Vijay Sethupathi's Hindi movie, "Mumbaikar", "The Storyteller" with Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain, "Dhoom Dhaam" with Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam, Taapsee Pannu and Arvind Swamy's "Empire" are also part of the line-up.

Jio Studios also announced its web originals including "Laal Batti", a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha. The show marks the digital debut of Nana Patekar, and will also feature Sanjay Kapoor, "Union: The Making of India", featuring Kay Kay Menon and Ashutosh Rana, Randeep Hooda's "Inspector Avinash", Maniesh Paul's OTT debut "Rafuchakkar", "Bajao", which marks rapper Raftaar’s first outing on a digital platform, TV star Divyanka Tripathi-led "The Magic of Shiri", "Doctors" with Sharad Kelkar and "A Legal Affair" starring Barkha Singh and Angad Bedi.

Additionally, the studio has built a mini-Originals slate showcasing slice-of-life content that includes "Ishq Next Door" featuring Abhay Mahajan and Natasha Bharadwaj, "Do Gubbare" with Mohan Agashe and Siddharth Shaw, and "Hajamat" with Sanjay Mishra and Anshumaan Pushkar.

The Marathi slate includes "Baipan Bhari Deva", featuring the veteran actor Rohini Hattangadi, "Khashaba" with Nagraj Manjule, "Aga Aai Aho Aai" with Renuka Shahane and Hruta Durgule, among others. The studio is also focusing on the Bengali market by entering into a multi-year, multi film collaboration with SVF Entertainment.

The upcoming films in this partnership will include top of the line talent such as Mithun Chakraborty, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and makers Dhrubo Banerjee, Raj Chakraborty, Anirban Bhattacharya, Srijit Mukherji, Suman Ghosh to name a few. The studio is also backing Gujarati cinema and will present an interesting line up, including "Bachubhai" with veteran actor Siddharth Randeria, "Ghulam Chor" with popular actor Malhar Thakkar, and others.



