'Secret audition for Farah Khan', Ananya Panday shares adorable video on Instagram | WATCH

Ananya Panday who made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 has come a long way in Bollywood. Be it her impeccable style and fashion sense or her acting skills, Ananya Panday has successfully established herself as one of the sought-after actresses in the industry.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress took to social media to share an adorable throwback video which made netizens go 'awww'. Along with the video she wrote in the caption, "low key a trailer of my life...(also a secret audition for @farahkhankunder)". Fans took to the comment section and adored her cuteness. One user said, "I don't know if i was even 1% of this productive at that age of yours aniee". Another user said, "Aww the cutest kiddo". "today's most cute video ever", wrote the third user. Farah Khan took to the comment section and wrote. "You have been selected". Celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Gauhar Khan, Raveena Tandon, Esha Gupta and Minissha Lamba too went 'awww' with her cuteness.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film also features Anya Singh, Rohan Gurbaxani, Malaika Arora, Kalki Kochelin and Narendra Jetley among others.It tells the story of three best friends who juggle life as 20-somethings in Mumbai, where romance, ambition and heartbreak collide with the addictive draw of social media. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

Ananya Panday's other notable works include Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli among others.

