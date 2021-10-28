Satish Maneshinde shares significant turning points in Aryan Khan's drug case | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Satish Maneshinde shares significant turning points in Aryan Khan's drug case

After Bombay High Court on Thursday (October 28) granted bail to Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case, his lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that there was no evidence against the star kid. He was wrongly arrested. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Aryan's lawyer Maneshinde said that there was no recovery of drugs from Aryan, nor any medical test was conducted. The bail should have been granted at the first place only. Magistrate should have granted bail to Shah Rukh Khan's son but it didn't. Since, Aryan's bail was earlier denied twice, both by a Mumbai magistrate court and special NDPS court, "we approached High Court".

Lawyer Maneshinde said that NCB framed Aryan Khan in an 'illegal' way as there was no evidence against him. He shouldn't have been kept in the judicial custody for this long. When asked the reason for the same, Maneshinde said "even I want to know why Aryan Khan was kept in custody for 24-25 days when there was no evidence against him. We are waiting for court's order tomorrow." For the unversed, since October 8, Aryan Khan has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail and was briefly in the custody of the NCB before that.

Meanwhile, Bombay High Court granted bail Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Seth Merchantt, in the drugs case. Following the arguments presented by Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Anil Singh, who represented the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Aryan Khan's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi submitted his final submissions and the court granted them bail. However, Aryan Khan and others will stay in jail tonight. The court will pronounce detailed order with reasons tomorrow.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, were arrested.