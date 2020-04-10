Sara Ali Khan feels she look like a 'creepy kid' in this throwback photo. What're your thoughts?

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a collage of her photos with hilarious caption.

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram is unlike other celebrities' social media profile. The actress likes to keep it cool, casual and more personal. Be it her goofy videos with brother Ibrahim Khan or throwback photos from pre-transformation day, it is Sara's personal touch to her social media profile that has earned her a huge fan following on the virtual world.

On Friday, which Sara described with the adjective 'Freaky', she posted then-and-now photos, only to leave her fans amused with the caption. Both photos had similar expressions and poses. However, it was the caption which served as the icing on the cake. The caption on her post read: "Some things never change... Literally! Throwback to smaller Sara (in some ways). Same pose, same expression, same sajna-dhajna, same conviction. I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity."

Have a look at the post here:

On her first TV appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan, the host played two clips featuring Sara, who then weighed 96 kilos. Speaking of which, Sara said: "I had PCOD. I still do and because of that I think I put on the amount of weight that I did."

On the professional front, Sara has a couple of films lined-up which includes David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She has also signed Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.