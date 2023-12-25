Salman Khan grooves to Tere Mast Mast Do Nain with Arbaaz and Sshura Khan | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan recently got married at sister Arpita Khan's home in Mumbai. The wedding was an intimate affair and was attended by close friends and family. The actor-filmmaker even shared dreamy wedding pictures on social media. Actor and Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with Shura Khan on December 24. From Sajid Khan to Raveena Tandon, several celebrities attended the wedding ceremony on Sunday evening.

Now a video from the wedding is going viral on social media in which Salman Khan is seen matching steps to the tunes of Tere Mast Mast Do Nain. The actor was seen grooving with Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan.

Salman Khan was accompanied by his sister Alvira, and nephew Arhaan Khan. Harshdeep Kaur was singing live at the wedding and also sang the Dil Diya Gallan, from Tiger Zinda Hai.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3. It is a spy thriller that is directed by Manish Sharma. Talking about the star cast of the film, Katrina Kaif is seen playing the lead role in the film along with Salman Khan. Whereas Emraan Hashmi has played the role of villain. Apart from this, there is an action cameo of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the film. OTT actor Ridhi Dogra also has a 3-minute scene in the film.

