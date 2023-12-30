Salaar Box Office Report: Prabhas' film sees DROP on second Friday, mints only THIS much on Day 8

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salaar was released in cinemas on December 22.

After several debacles in the recent years, Prabhas is currently enjoying the success of Salaar Part One: Ceasefire. The film is not only performing well at the Indian box office but also churning out good on the global level. However, after a week of its theatrical release, the film has witnessed a major drop in its collections in the Indian market.

On its Day 7, the Prashanth Neel directorial entered the prestigious Rs 300 crore club and trade analysts predicted that the film will easily cross the next Rs 100 crore on its second weekend. But, the second Friday's collection must be disappointing for its producers, as Salaar managed to mint just Rs 10 crore nett on Day 8.

Released on December 22, the total collection of the film now stands at Rs 318 crore.

Check out the day-wise collection of Salaar:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 90.70 crore (Telugu - Rs 66.75 crore, Malayalam Rs 3.55 crore, Tamil - Rs 3.75 crore, Kannada - 90 lakh, Hindi Rs 15.75 crore)

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 56.35 crore (Telugu - Rs 34.25 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.75 crore, Tamil - Rs 3.05 crore, Kannada - 95 lakh, Hindi Rs 16.35 crore)

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 62.05 crore (Telugu - Rs 35 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.55 crore, Tamil - Rs 3.2 crore, Kannada - 1.2 crore, Hindi Rs 21.1 crore)

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 46.3 crore (Telugu - Rs 27.1 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.3 crore, Tamil - Rs 2.05 crore, Kannada - 85 lakh, Hindi Rs 15 crore)

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 24.9 crore (Telugu - Rs 13.7 crore, Malayalam Rs 70 lakh, Tamil - Rs 1.1 crore, Kannada - 30 lakh, Hindi Rs 9.1 crore)

Day 6 (Wednesday): 15.6 crore (Telugu - Rs 5.75 crore, Malayalam Rs 50 lakh, Tamil - Rs 1.1 crore, Kannada - 25 lakh, Hindi Rs 8 crore)

Day 7 (Thursday): 12.10 crore (Telugu - Rs 3.5 crore, Malayalam - Rs 30 lakh, Tamil - Rs 95 lakh, Kannada - 15 lakh, Hindi Rs 7.2 crore)

Day 8 (Friday): 10 crore

Total (Week 1): Rs 318 crore

About Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Salaar is directed by KGF writer director Prashant Neel. Stars like Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapati Babu are seen along with the Baahubali fame in the film.

