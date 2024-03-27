Saif Ali Khan, 'Nawab of Pataudi', carries out grand procession in streets of Mumbai | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saif Ali Khan

From reading to cooking to acting in films, Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi, truly is unique and dimensional. The Bollywood actor has impressed us with his versatile and powerful performances in films. Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted in the streets of Mumbai with a horse carriage carrying out a grand procession. The video is now going viral on social media.

As soon as the video was seen circulating on social media, fans thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "He completely passed his genes to his son". Another user wrote, "Nawab".

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan is the son of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, a former captain of the Indian national cricket team and Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore. Saif Ali Khan is the 10th Nawab of Pataudi and was conferred with the title after his father's demise in 2011. Saif and Amrita Singh got separated in the year 2004, and 8 years later, he got married to Kareena on October 16, 2012. Saif and Kareena have two boys Taimur and Jeh. Saif and Amrita have two kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen mythological film Adipursh opposite Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdutta Nage. He portrayed the role of Lankesh. He will next be seen in an upcoming action drama film titled Devara -I. The film is written and directed by Koratala Siva. The film will also star Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The first instalment of the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 5, 2024, in five languages.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor last featured in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She will next star in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Crew is set to release in theatres on March 29. She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in her kitty, which will hit the big screens on August 15, 2024.

