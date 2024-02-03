Sadhu Meher death: PM Modi mourns demise of veteran Odia film director, actor

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sadhu Meher

Noted Odia film director and actor Sadhu Meher who has made significant contributions to Odia cinema and Bollywood has passed away at his Mumbai residence. He was 84.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on social media. He wrote in the caption, "The demise of Shri Sadhu Meher Ji is a profound loss for the world of films and our cultural heritage. A stalwart in both Hindi and Odia cinema, his cinematic performances and dedication was exemplary. My thoughts are with his family, colleagues, and many fans mourning this irreplaceable loss. In his memory, we cherish the rich artistic heritage he leaves behind. Om Shanti."

Sadhu Meher began his career in Hindi films, but later he made his shift towards Odia films. The veteran actor won National Film Award for Best Actor for Ankur. He was then conferred with Padmashree Award in 2017. He is also a recipent of Odisha Film Award for Outstanding contribution to Cinema of Odisha.

His other works in filmmaking include Abhimaan, Aparichita, Desire, Abhilasha, Gopa re Badhhuchhi Kala Kanhei. He has also acted in films including Bhuvan Shome, Manthan, Inkaar, Safed Haathi, Mrigayaa, Debshishu, Uttoran, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehtey Hain, Bhagya Na Jaane Koi and Jai Jagannatha.

