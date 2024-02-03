Carl Weathers, best known for iconic roles in Rocky and Predator, dies at 76

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Carl Weathers

Legendary Hollywood actor Carl Weathers who has featured in some of the iconic films has passed away at the age of 76. His era of muscular action films which was loved by everyone. In 1980s he was the sidekick of Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

His co-star Arnold Scwarzenegger took to social media and paid tribute to the iconic actor. He shared a picture of the duo from film Predator and wrote in the caption, "Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn't have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn't have had such a wonderful time making it".

Sylvester Stallone too paid tribute to Carl Weathers...“My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers … He was magic, and I was fortunate to be part of his life … Rest in power and keep punching”.

Fans flooded the social media with tribute to their star Carl Weathers. One user said, Also, today is a sad day. We lost a great actor today. You may know him as chubbs from Happy Gilmore, Dillon from Predator, Grief Karga from the Mandalorian, but most importantly… Apollo Creed from the Rocky Franchise. We will miss you deeply, Carl Weathers. May you Rest in Peace". Another user said, "Rest in Peace Legend. Carl Weathers was truly a gem, a great actor and director. He already means a lot to the star wars community. His stamp will never be forgotten." "You were always an angel, Chubbs. Rest in peace, I’ll be waving up at the sky for you. #CarlWeathers", wrote the third user.

Carl Weathers was an American actor and director. He first appeared in films Bucktown and Friday Foster. His other notable works in films include Rocky, Death Hunt, Predator, Action Jackson, Eight Crazy Nights, The Comebacks and Toy Story 4 including others.

He has also worked in series including Kung Fu, Tour of Duty, Chicago Justice, Magnum P.I., Pinky Malinky and The Mandalorian among others.

Also Read: 'Down to...', Aamir Khan's adorable moment with fan wins netizens hearts | Watch video

Also Read: Fighter Box Office Report: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone aerial action film enters Rs 150 crore club