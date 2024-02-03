'Down to...', Aamir Khan's adorable moment with fan wins netizens hearts | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is known for being the perfectionist in whatever the role he plays. The actor always remains a topic of discussion amongst his fans, be it his brilliant performances and strong acting skills. A video of him greeting a fan is now going viral on social media. His humble nature won netizens' hearts.

In the video, fans stop Aamir Khan and politely asks him for a picture. The actor lovingly gets down from his car and poses with the fans. As soon as this simple gesture went viral, fans thronged the comment section to appreciate this moment. One user said, "Aamir...down to earth man". Another user said, "Hum miley theyy. "The sweetest", wrote the third user.

Aamir Khan was last seen in the film 'Lal Singh Chaddha'. Apart from this, Aamir Khan was seen in a cameo role in Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'. The actor's superhit film '3 Idiots' has remained at the top of the list of highest-grossing Indian films in Japan for many years.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare recently got married in Udaipur, after a registered marriage in Mumbai. But this wedding was neither organised as per Hindu nor Islam traditional ceremony but it was Christian-inspired.

