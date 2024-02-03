Fighter Box Office Report: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone aerial action film enters Rs 150 crore club

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor in Fighter

Siddharth Anand latest directorual which release on Republic Day this year has been fetching decent numbers at the box office. According to a report in Sacnilk, the film has been faring well and has surprised everyone by making huge earnings on the 9th day.

The film earned Rs 22.5 crore on the first day and went on to earn Rs 39.5 crore on 26 January, a jump of 75.56%. According to Sacknilk report, 'Fighter' has earned Rs 5.35 crore on the 9th day of its release. With this, the film has earned a total of Rs 151.85 crore in 9 days.

The Fighter is all about how officers fight against sponsored terrorists discussing plans to infiltrate terrorism in India. It is the story of the best Indian Air Force pilots who leave no stone unturned in saving the nation.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film 'Fighter' has been directed by Siddharth Anand. Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania alias Patty in the film. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, stars like Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh were also seen in the film.

Also Read: 'Kartik Aaryan is the true...', Manoj Bajpayee says THIS after winning award for Joram at an event​

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking stay on defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar dismissed by Court