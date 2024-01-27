Saturday, January 27, 2024
     
  Romantic Charmer in Barsaat to Baddie in Animal: Bobby Deol's reign in films | Birthday Special

Romantic Charmer in Barsaat to Baddie in Animal: Bobby Deol's reign in films | Birthday Special

As Bobby Deol turns 55, let's take a look at the actor's journey to films and his unique roles he has played so far. Scroll down to read more.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: January 27, 2024 10:23 IST
Bobby Deol
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bobby Deol

Veteran actor Dharmendra's younger son Bobby Deol turns 55 today. The actor has been making his fans go gaga since his debut in 1995 with Barsaat. His versatility in acting be it romance, action or playing the role of villain, he has played it with perfection. Let's take a look at a few of his films he has transformed from romance to action to villain. 

1. Barsaat

Barsaat which is the debut film of Bobby Deol, tells the story of Aravm, who is ambitious and travels to the US for better opportunities, but things take a different turn when he plays with Anna. The film stars Twinkle Khanna. Raj Babbar and Danny Denzongpa among others.

2. Gupt: The Hidden Truth

Gupt tells the story of Sahil is arrested for murdering his stepfather, but he is determined to prove his innocence. After escaping from jail, a cat-and-mouse chase begins. The film stars Manisha Koirala, Kajol and Dalip Tahil among others.

3. Soldier

The soldier tells the story of a young man who flees India to seek vengeance for something that began in India. The film features Preity Zinta, Rakhee Gulzar, Suresh Oberoi and Johnny Lever.

4. Humraaz

Humraaz is one of the best Bollywood films which you can never get tired of watching again and again. The film tells the story of Priya, a troupe dancer who tricks multi-millionaire Raj Singhania into marriage and how the game of suspense and mystery forms the crux of the story. The film stars Ameesha Patel,  Akshaye Khanna and Johnny Lever among others. 

5. Animal

The spine-chilling performance of Abrar Haque in Animal made fans in awe. Animal tells the story of a son who undergoes a remarkable transformation as the bond with his father begins to fracture and becomes consumed by the quest for vengeance. The film stars  Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor among others.

