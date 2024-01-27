Saturday, January 27, 2024
     
  Fighter Box Office Report: Siddharth Anand's directorial sees huge jump, grosses THIS much on day 2

The notable increase in the box office collection of Fighter on Day 2 can be attributed to film's resonating patriotic theme. Know how much Siddharth Anand's directorial has earned.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Updated on: January 27, 2024 7:18 IST
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone in Fighter
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone in Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's latest release Fighter has finally graced the screens and fans can't stop gushing about the action scenes and their chemistry as well. Siddharth Anand's directorial is doing great numbers at the box office on day 2 and has already surpassed Rs 50 crore. According to a report in Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 39 crore taking its total collection to Rs 61.5 crore. On day one, the film had earned Rs 22 crore.  Fighter had an overall 45.07% Hindi Occupancy on Friday.

Fighter Day 2 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 23.40%

Afternoon Shows: 44.81%

Evening Shows: 52.66%

Night Shows: 45.40%

This is Hrithik Roshan's big release after Vikram Vedha which was released in 2022. Deepika Padukone has been giving back-to-back brilliant performances to begin in 2023 with Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, a special appearance in Jawan, and now Fighter in 2024 with Hrithik Roshan. 

The Fighter showcases the story of Airforce pilots trying to sabotage the plans of terrorists who are discussing infiltrating terrorism in India. The film features Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Karan Singh Grover.

