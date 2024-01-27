Fighter Box Office Report: Siddharth Anand's directorial sees huge jump, grosses THIS much on day 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone in Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's latest release Fighter has finally graced the screens and fans can't stop gushing about the action scenes and their chemistry as well. Siddharth Anand's directorial is doing great numbers at the box office on day 2 and has already surpassed Rs 50 crore. According to a report in Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 39 crore taking its total collection to Rs 61.5 crore. On day one, the film had earned Rs 22 crore. Fighter had an overall 45.07% Hindi Occupancy on Friday.

Fighter Day 2 Hindi Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 23.40%

Afternoon Shows: 44.81%

Evening Shows: 52.66%

Night Shows: 45.40%

This is Hrithik Roshan's big release after Vikram Vedha which was released in 2022. Deepika Padukone has been giving back-to-back brilliant performances to begin in 2023 with Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, a special appearance in Jawan, and now Fighter in 2024 with Hrithik Roshan.

The Fighter showcases the story of Airforce pilots trying to sabotage the plans of terrorists who are discussing infiltrating terrorism in India. The film features Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Karan Singh Grover.

Also Read: 'Chuna Laga Diya': Netflix faces backlash after Ranbir Kapoor's Animal arrives without Extended Cut

Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi likely to play Vibhishana in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana | Deets inside