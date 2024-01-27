Rajinikanth exudes swag with his dashing entry at Lal Salaam event, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth also known as Thalaiva has achieved success in their respective films and is the greatest talent in the film industry. The veteran actor will be featured in his daughter's upcoming directorial Lal Salaam. Recently, there was an audio launch, in which Rajinikanth's video of his entry has gone viral on social media. Rajinikanth received a rousing welcome and fans were excited even to be in his presence.

Fans took to the comment section to express their excitement. One user said, "The Magic that this man can create even at 72.. Vera level.. Thank you thalaivaa for all d entertainment that you have given us.. all these years.. you are incomparable.."Another user said, "That is Superstar. 73 years, no shave, no dye or wig for hair like other young heroes. Seriously no heroes in India or rather no actors in India have the balls to come in his film audio launch. Thalaivar is always a Superstar." "Fanboy moment for super subu.. very emotional. This will happen to one & only thalivar @ the age of 72. Not for anyone else on this planet. Thalaivan da", wrote the third user.

Lal Salaam is an upcoming Tamil language film which is directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. The film stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranthm Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil and Thambi Ramaiah. Lal Salaam's music is composed by A.R. Rahman. Lal Salaam is scheduled to release on Februrary 9.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is currently working on his upcoming project titled Vettaiyan. The outdoor shoot of the filming went viral within no time. He was seen filming alongside none other than Fahadh Faasil.

Rajnikanth was last seen on the silver screen in Jailer, which was a box-office success. Apart from Rajnikanth, the film also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia.

