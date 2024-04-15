Randeep Hooda reacts to Sarabjit Singh's killer being shot dead in Lahore, says 'thank you unknown men'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

Actor Randeep Hooda, who played the role of the late Sarabjit Singh in the 2016 release Sarbjit, put out his views on the killing of Sarabjit's murderer in Lahore. Taking to X (previously called Twitter), Randeep thanked 'unknown men' for the targetted killing of Amir Tanba, the person behind the killing of Sarabjit Singh in Lahore's jail in 2013. Resharing a post by a media portal on X, the actor wrote, ''KARMA. Thank you ‘Unknown Men’. Remembering my Sister Dalbir Kaur and sending love to Swapandeep and Poonam, today some justice to Martyr Sarabjit Singh has been served.''

Amir Tanba was outside his residence at Islampura in Lahore when two unidentified motorcycle-borne gunmen opened fire, injuring him critically.

The killing of Amir Tanba is seen as a "revenge killing" done by hired killers. Talking to IANS, an emotional Randeep said it’s all about Karma.

“While doing the Sarabjit biopic it was always a very tragic feeling that when things were on the verge of working out to extradite him to India and get him back home to his family he was murdered in the jail,” said the actor.

Randeep had also attended the last rites of Sarabjit’s sister Dalbir Kaur, who passed away in 2022. “Hearing about his attacker being killed, I wonder what Dalbir ji would have felt. I’m sure it would have been a feeling of some justice served after she fought to get him for years on end,” the actor said.

He said that they would soon call Sarabjit’s daughters and have a chat with them. “Karma does catch up even if through unknown men,” said the actor.

For the unversed, the film titled Sarbjit is directed by Omung Kumar in which Randeep Hooda, portrays the role of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian who was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1991 and spent 22 years in prison for alleged terrorism and spying. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai, Richa Chadha and Darshan Kumar.

(With IANS inputs)

