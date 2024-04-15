Ranveer Singh lauds PM Narendra Modi for transforming Kashi in 10 years, says 'deeply appreciate everything..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra recently visited Varanasi.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who recently visited Varanasi with Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, lauded PM Narendra Modi for his efforts towards the public infrastructure and development of the world's oldest pilgrimage sites. Both Ranveer and Kriti turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's fashion show in the city.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Ranveer said, "We deeply appreciate everything Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done to protect and promote the weaver community (of Varanasi). He has absolutely changed the face of Kashi in the last 10 years."

On Manish Malhotra's show in the city, which was themed on 'Banarasi Saree- A tapestry of Indian culture and Craftsmen', the actor added, "The event was amazing. The experience of ramp-walking on the banks of River Ganga felt a million times better than walking at Mumbai's 5-star banquets. This event showcased the exquisite craftsmanship of our weaver community."

Calling on the youth to be mindful and aware of the country's heritage while adapting to modern trends and ways, the actor said, "It is very important to take pride in the rich cultural heritage of our country. This month is very significant. Do not lose sight of your responsibility. You are the future of Bharat. Take cognisance of your responsibility...go out and vote."

The two actors represented Indian craftsmanship through their stunning traditional attires. Kriti, too, weighed in on the changing face of Varanasi and what makes the Banarasi saree so unique and beautiful.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kriti Sanon's latest Instagram Story.

"I always wanted to wear something handwoven, which is symbolic of our heritage and culture. The best part about the Banarasi saree is that the weavers weave only one saree of a kind. It takes days to weave one piece. This thing should be taken to the world. I am glad that i could be part of this initiative. Kashi is a very good example of Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi (progress while also ensuring the preservation of heritage). Even after all the redevelopment that Kashi has seen in the last 10 years, its soul still remains the same."

Manish Malhotra's fashion show was part of the two-day event (April 13-14) organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation, to promote handicrafts and handlooms of Varanasi. The event took place at the Namo Ghat.

(With ANI inputs)

